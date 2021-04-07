XTEK Limited (ASX:XTE) Insider Christopher Fullerton Acquires 56,521 Shares

XTEK Limited (ASX:XTE) insider Christopher Fullerton acquired 56,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$31,651.76 ($22,608.40).
The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93.
About XTEK
Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for XTEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XTEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.