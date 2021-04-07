XTEK Limited (ASX:XTE) Insider Christopher Fullerton Acquires 56,521 Shares

XTEK Limited (ASX:XTE) insider Christopher Fullerton acquired 56,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$31,651.76 ($22,608.40).

The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93.

About XTEK

XTEK Limited provides homeland security products and services to government, defense, and law enforcement agencies worldwide. The company small arms protective insert plates, helmets, structural/non-structural ballistic armour plates and joiners, lightweight components, and carbon fiber composites; and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) search/hook and line, detection, RSD/disruption, exploitation, force protection, and robotics equipment.

