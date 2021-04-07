At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Insider Norman E. Mcleod Sells 696 Shares

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $18,680.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,770.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

At Home Group stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. At Home Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $34.42.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. At Home Group’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in At Home Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,411,000 after acquiring an additional 153,182 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in At Home Group by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in At Home Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP increased its position in At Home Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,187,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in At Home Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,087,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after acquiring an additional 286,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOME. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

