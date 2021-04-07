Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BorgWarner Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

NYSE:BWA opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.