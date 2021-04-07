-$0.45 EPS Expected for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) will post ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.42). Verona Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.94) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verona Pharma.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $30,469.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $49,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,920 shares of company stock worth $90,629.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $510.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Verona Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $15.71.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

