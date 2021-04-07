Head-To-Head Review: Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) vs. Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sapiens International alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sapiens International and Qumu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sapiens International 0 2 5 0 2.71 Qumu 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sapiens International currently has a consensus target price of $36.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.63%. Qumu has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.77%. Given Qumu’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qumu is more favorable than Sapiens International.

Risk and Volatility

Sapiens International has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qumu has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sapiens International and Qumu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sapiens International $325.67 million 5.41 $26.25 million $0.75 43.01 Qumu $25.36 million 4.54 -$6.44 million ($0.46) -14.24

Sapiens International has higher revenue and earnings than Qumu. Qumu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sapiens International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sapiens International and Qumu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sapiens International 8.78% 19.32% 9.12% Qumu -24.25% -78.80% -18.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of Sapiens International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Qumu shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Qumu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sapiens International beats Qumu on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities. It also provides Sapiens DigitalSuite for insurance customers, agents, brokers, risk managers, customer groups and third-party service providers; Sapiens AgentConnect and Sapiens CustomerConnect portals; Sapiens Intelligence, an analytics platform; Sapiens IntelligencePro, a comprehensive BI solution with pre-configured reports, dashboards, and scorecards; and Sapiens Advanced Analytics, which uses AI and Machine Learning to generate actionable insights based on different models across the insurance value chain. In addition, the company offers Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster, Sapiens ReinsurancePro, and Sapiens Reinsurance GO reinsurance solutions; and Sapiens Platform, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens PolicyPro, and Sapiens ClaimsPro, as well as Sapiens PolicyGo, Sapiens ClaimsGo, and Sapiens Connect for workers' compensation. Further, it provides financial and compliance solutions, which comprise Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, Sapiens StatementPro, Sapiens CheckPro, and Sapiens Reporting Tools; and Sapiens Decision, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to centrally author, store, and manage various organizational business logics. Additionally, the company offers tailor-made solutions based on its Sapiens eMerge platform; and program delivery, business, and managed services. It markets and sells its products and services through direct and partner sales. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform. The company also provides maintenance and support, professional, and other services. The company markets its products to customers in the banking, finance and insurance, manufacturing, services and consulting, telecom and technology, and biotech and health care markets, as well as to government customers through direct sales and channel partners in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.