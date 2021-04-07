Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,703 CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 283.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $423,895.82. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $47.69.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.