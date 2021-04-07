Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to Post $2.12 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will announce $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.16. Valmont Industries posted earnings per share of $1.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $9.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $11.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valmont Industries.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $798.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In other news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total value of $4,154,287.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,244,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $240.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $251.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.92 and a 200 day moving average of $184.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.