Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 22,023 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 201.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,023 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.12% of Heritage Insurance worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRTG. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 29.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 26.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 25.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 154.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $305.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.26%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.