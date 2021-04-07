Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $380,000 in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth $9,375,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth $4,709,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth $803,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth $1,517,000.

NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. NeoGames S.A. has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Equities analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Truist upped their price target on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NeoGames in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on NeoGames in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

NeoGames Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

