Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 157,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,813,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.11% of ModivCare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at $3,138,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at $11,203,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at $6,882,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $142.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ModivCare Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $184.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.51.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.54). ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

