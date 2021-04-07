$0.38 EPS Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. TriMas posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71. TriMas has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.05.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $107,216.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,370.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 21,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $680,441.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,620 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth about $27,442,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

