Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,956 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,845,000 after buying an additional 56,562 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $229,047.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,760.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares in the company, valued at $59,354,249.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average is $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.26.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

