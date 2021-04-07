Zacks: Brokerages Expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to Post $0.60 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.61. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NXRT opened at $46.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $47.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.3413 dividend. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 423.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 210,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

