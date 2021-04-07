iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Holdings Trimmed by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43,812 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 58,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $791,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

