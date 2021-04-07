Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 36,882 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,882 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,686,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,126 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $9,142,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,311,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,627,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 712.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 258,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 226,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,286,000 after buying an additional 151,292 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

