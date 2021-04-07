Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 11,068 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. On average, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

