Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 29,955 ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 29,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 48.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 93,104 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 83,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. 54.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,526.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Hain acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,564.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $218,485.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. The company has a market cap of $797.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

