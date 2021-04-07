Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of FOX by 37.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FOX by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of FOX opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

