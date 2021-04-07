Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Stock Holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,032 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 695,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 291,527 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at $1,617,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.