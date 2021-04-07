Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 85,170 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,170 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 259,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 3.05%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

