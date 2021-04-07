Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $22,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.21 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $191.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,862.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

