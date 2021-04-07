Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.30 Million Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 449,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,358 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $23,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 37,163 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 31.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its position in CDK Global by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 110,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDK has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

