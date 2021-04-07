Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 7,000 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 624.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDS stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

