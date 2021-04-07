Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 11,046 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $1,433,439.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,378,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,785,700.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, March 31st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $1,466,466.96.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,233,630.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total transaction of $2,791,860.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,499,273.58.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,160.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total transaction of $1,415,876.28.

On Friday, February 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $1,708,816.20.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $1,568,520.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $2,010,151.08.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $133.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.99 and a 200 day moving average of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,335,000 after buying an additional 675,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.