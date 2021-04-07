Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 25,911 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,911 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

NYSE MRO opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

