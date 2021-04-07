C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Insider Sells $566,550.00 in Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $566,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CCCC opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.64.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCCC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,743,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,000.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.