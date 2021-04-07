Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$24.00 to C$26.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Russel Metals traded as high as C$26.68 and last traded at C$26.67, with a volume of 144201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.49.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RUS. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.93.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$25.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.21.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$674.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 389.74%.

About Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

