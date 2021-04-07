ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 133,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 123,570 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 584,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $1,250,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSTM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

NYSE CSTM opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.47 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.