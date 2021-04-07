ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,347 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of eGain as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of eGain by 18.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of eGain by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Get eGain alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $301.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. eGain Co. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $51,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN).

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.