Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,838,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $22,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sabre by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Sabre by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458,939 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sabre by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,483,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 3,342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,873 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sabre from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

