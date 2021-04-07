Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 343 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $86.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.75 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.