Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,274 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter.

DFP opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.60. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $30.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

