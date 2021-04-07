Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,519,000 after buying an additional 87,511 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,864,000 after buying an additional 217,821 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,010,000 after buying an additional 124,955 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,177,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 762,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,254,000 after buying an additional 86,541 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $153.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.15 and a 52-week high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.86.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

