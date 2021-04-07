Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Inphi were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Inphi by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 72,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,247,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHI opened at $183.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a 1-year low of $84.38 and a 1-year high of $184.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.32.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.38.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

