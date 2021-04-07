Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 536 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 218.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lemonade were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMND opened at $95.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.96. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $47,829,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $7,971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,668,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 961,572 shares of company stock worth $151,129,294 over the last 90 days.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

