Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Down 4.9%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s stock price traded down 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.48. 124,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 30,216,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 22,098.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,793,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,776 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 132,452 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 534.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.
Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.
