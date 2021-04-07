Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Down 4.9%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s stock price traded down 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.48. 124,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 30,216,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 22,098.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,793,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,776 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 132,452 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 534.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

