Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) traded up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $20.49. 34,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,692,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tronox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.65.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.29 million. Equities analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

In other news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $322,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,781,785.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $278,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,410 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,801 shares of company stock valued at $898,745. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

