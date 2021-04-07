Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Trading Down 6.5%

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.45 and last traded at $29.75. Approximately 9,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,043,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.82.

MWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $899.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 4.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $2,361,012.90. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 319,092 shares in the company, valued at $10,960,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 38,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $798,239.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 506,120 shares of company stock worth $11,258,500 and have sold 199,613 shares worth $6,648,975. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

