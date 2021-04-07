Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Shares Gap Down to $14.39

Shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.39, but opened at $14.00. Fanhua shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 214 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $773.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,438.56 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua during the first quarter worth $232,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fanhua by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fanhua by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,799,000 after buying an additional 32,431 shares during the period.

Fanhua Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including individual accident, travel, homeowner, short-term health, auto, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

