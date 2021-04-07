Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys New Stake in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 649,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,833,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNTE. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $4,973,000.

KNTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

KNTE opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.88. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

