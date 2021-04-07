Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 121,966 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,966 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.58% of ChemoCentryx worth $24,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth $46,873,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,639,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.79 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. Equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $2,264,485.56. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 91,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,243,758.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,185 shares of company stock worth $5,215,736 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

