Analysts Anticipate COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) to Announce -$0.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) will report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($1.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMPS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. COMPASS Pathways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $61.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,404,000 after purchasing an additional 222,962 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 162,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 85,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

