Brokers Issue Forecasts for K92 Mining Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$62.56 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.25 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$6.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.42. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$3.09 and a 12 month high of C$8.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.47.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

