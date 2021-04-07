Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

Shares of NEM opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $72.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,828.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,787 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,403,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

