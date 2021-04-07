Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,057,509 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 884,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,057,509 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $24,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,579,000 after acquiring an additional 798,494 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,295 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,001 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,386,000 after acquiring an additional 568,182 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at $74,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

Shares of HTA opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.13 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

