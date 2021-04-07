Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,037 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $24,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAIL. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,022 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period.

NYSE SAIL opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5,373.63 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.82.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $93,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $45,598.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,148. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

