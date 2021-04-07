Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.69 Million Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 255,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 192,256 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $23,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth $3,817,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter.

JACK opened at $113.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.18. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $117.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JACK. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

