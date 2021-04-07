Brokers Offer Predictions for Soligenix, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Soligenix in a report released on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). B. Riley has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Soligenix’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Soligenix alerts:

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Soligenix had a negative net margin of 567.04% and a negative return on equity of 328.25%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

SNGX opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.42. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Soligenix by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Soligenix by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.