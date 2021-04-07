Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 9,346 Shares of Stock

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 9,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $92,992.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,139 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $120,783.05.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 41 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $407.95.

RCLFU stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

