Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Sells $228,529.08 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $228,529.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of LUNG opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.38.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,557,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,835,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,532,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

